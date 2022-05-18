Ardh Trailer OUT: Rajpal Yadav as a trans will hook you on your screens, Rubina Dilaik impresses

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most well-known television actresses. Her acting skills and sense of style are often praised by her fans. Now, the actress is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut, and fans can’t wait to see her on the silver screen. Rubina will mark her OTT debut with the film Ardh. Apart from Rubina, Ardh also features actors Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. In August 2021, Rubina shared the poster of this film and announced her OTT debut. In March this year, the actress had also dropped her picture sharing her ‘first look as Madhu’.

Today, Rubina took to her social media handle and shared the trailer of her upcoming film Ardh. In this film, Rajpal Yadav essays Shiva Kumar whereas Rubina Dilaik is playing Shiva's wife Madhu. The story of Ardh revolves around the life of a small-town person, Shiva, and his struggle to become an actor in the city of dreams, Mumbai. To survive in the city and earn for his family, Shiva pretends to be a transgender 'Parvati' with the support of his wife Madhu. It is a story of a dreamer who is trying to achieve his dreams and also struggling to earn bread for his family. It will be quite interesting to see whether Shiva manages to fulfill his dreams, or his dreams get crushed in this fast-paced city.

Click here to watch the trailer

Ardh marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal. The film is all set to premiere on Zee 5 from 10th June.

On the professional front, Rubina has been a part of famous shows like Choti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her popularity further increased after she won Bigg Boss season 14. On the other hand, Hiten was last seen in Gupta Brothers.

