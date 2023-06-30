Are Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi reuniting for Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel?

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 3 Idiots was released in 2009 and it was highly loved by the audience. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya in important roles. The Hirani directorial delivered an important message but in a hilarious way. The film was a massive hit at the box office. Recently, Aamir reunited with R Madhavan, Sharman and Kareena for a quirky ad that dropped a major hint about the sequel. Now, in an interview, Sharman has talked about the second installment and fans might have a reason to celebrate!

Sharman Joshi spills beans on the 3 Idiots sequel with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan

Sharman, who was recently seen in a series titled Kafas, revealed that Rajkumar Hirani is keen on making the sequel and in fact, he even came up with some ideas. But later, the ideas didn't work out well. Joshi expressed excitement about reuniting with Aamir and R Madhavan. He told DNA, "Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh." He continued, "Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn't want to disappoint the audience. He has shared a few ideas with me about the sequel. But when you ask him about it after a few months, he reveals that the ideas are not working out."

Sharman added, "So he is keen to make it (the sequel). Whenever it will happen, we will enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it."

Meanwhile, the entire team of 3 Idiots piqued the interest of the audience after they shared videos while promoting an advertisement. It showed Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman answering questions at a media conference and where they subtly hinted at the 3 Idiots sequel. In February too, Aamir and Madhavan reunited with Sharman to promote his Gujarati movie Congratulations.

Currently, Rajkumar Hirani is working on Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. It will hit theatres in December 2023.