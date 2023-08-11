Are Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone playing siblings in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again? Here's what we know

He is the maker of the famed Singham universe, for Rohit Shetty is once again set to bring on his signature magic on-screen with Singham Again. According to some reports, Deepika Padukone will join the cast and she will be the first female to play a cop in Rohit Shetty’s film.

Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and Ajay Devgn’s sister in Singham Again

Rohit Shetty, who is well-known for making blockbuster films like Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, and others had announced last year that along with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Lady Singham in his upcoming film.

Now, it is believed that along with playing a Lady Singham in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Deepika Padukone will also be shown as Ajay Devgn’s sister. This report was put forward by Bollywood Hungama. At the same time, the report further revealed that the Bajirao Mastani actress will not be making a special appearance but will have a full-fledged role in the film.

Apart from this, it is also believed that Tiger Shroff will have a cameo in Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again. As of now, the film will hit the big screen in August 2024.

Deepika Padukone on the work front

While talking about Deepika Padukone, she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film is a Siddharth Anand directorial and is scheduled to hit the big screen in January 2024. Other than this, the Pathaan actress will also work in Nag Ashwin’s directorial 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, and the first grand look of the film was revealed in San Diego Comic-Con. 2898 AD will also be released in 2024.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Ajay Devgn was last seen in his own directorial Bholaa, which was a remake of 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Devgn’s upcoming releases include Maidaan, which is a sports-drama, and Neeraj Pandey’s romcom Auro Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and the latter is currently being filmed.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Tiger Shroff, who made his debut in Heropanti, is seen doing a lot of wonderful work. The actor will now be seen in Vikas Bahl’s directorial Ganapath- Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, and the film will be released on October 20 this year.