Are Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi teaming up for the Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Driving Licence?

It is always exciting for the viewers to see fresh pairings on the silver screen. It looks like filmmakers are always up for this experiment and we are going to see some interesting fresh pairings in the coming years. Well, this pairing does not only include that of an on-screen couple but also of two male actors teaming up for a film for the first time. Well, movie buffs gear up to see and Emraan Hashmi teaming up for the very first time for a movie.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in News 18, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together in ’s next production, which will be directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. A source close to the film has revealed, “This is the first time the two actors are going to work together. The film is a remake of the Malyalam film Driving Licence which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. While Akshay steps into the shoes of Prithviraj and plays a superstar/ Emraan will reprise the role of a traffic inspector who is also a diehard fan of the superstar which was originally portrayed by Suraj."

The source further adds, “The shooting is expected to start early next year. Raj is currently finishing his upcoming family drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring , Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and . There is one song for which the unit will be traveling to Russia after which the film will move into the post-production stage."

Well, we are sure that it would be quite exciting to see and Emraan Hashmi team up on the silver screen. What do you think?

