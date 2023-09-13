Are Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty reuniting for Dhadkan 2? Here’s what we know

It’s raining sequels! This year saw several sequels being announced or in the making. Some of them were released this year and minted great collections at the box office. Nevertheless, it’s especially the record-breaking success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer, Gadar 2 which has inspired several filmmakers to bring the sequel of yesteryear’s superhit films. Amongst several iconic Bollywood films, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty starrer, Dhadkan, released in the year 2000 remains unmatchable. Now, if reports are to be believed, the makers are planning for its sequel.

Dhadkan director Dharmesh Darshan opens up about plans for Dhadkan 2

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dhadkan director, Dharmesh Darshan shared that a lot of people have often asked him about his next project. He stated that people miss the kind of work he did in the past and this makes him really happy. Apart from Raja Hindustani, the filmmaker revealed he is generally asked about Dhadkan and if he will be doing its sequel.

Further talking about his plans to make the sequel of Dhadkan, the filmmaker divulged that he has been offered Dhadkan 2 by Ratan Jain (the producer of Dhadkan). He was quoted saying, “He has been offering me the film for a decade. I have been resisting as I was not sure since I have been told that Dhadkan is a classic. It’s like making the second part of Kabhie Kabhie (1976)! Dhadkan is not an action entertainer or comic caper. It is a film with a lot of soul. It has stood the test of time. I don’t believe in encashing on it. But now people have gone hammer and tongs I guess after the monstrous success of Gadar 2. Hence, the film was offered yet again to me in the last 10-15 days.”

In addition to this, the Dhadkan director further added that Ratan Jain had reached out to him and they had a meeting. Nonetheless, he asserted that he would make a film only if there would be no compromise with the film on any front. The filmmaker stated, “I don’t know how big a hit it will be. Even for the first part, I was not sure. It had an ‘off casting’. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty were action heroes then.”

Dharmesh Darshan on casting in Dhadkan 2

When Dharmesh Darshan was further asked if the sequel would be made with the original cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty, the veteran filmmaker replied and shared his thoughts. He said, “I haven’t thought about the casting at all.”

The director concluded the interview on a note revealing that the script is yet not finalized. “I have 2-3 ideas with possibilities of interesting and different castings,” he shared.

