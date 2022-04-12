Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor making an official announcement about their wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has been quite the talk of the town. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that their wedding will take place on April 15. It is said to be an intimate ceremony that will be attended by their close family members and fans can’t wait to get the first glimpse of the to-be-married couple together. The wedding festivities kickstart on the 13th of April and the Mehendi, Sangeet and Cocktail are all set to happen at RK House in Chembur. Ranbir and Alia's wedding will be at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence, in the wee hours of the morning of 16th April.

While the lovebirds have remained tight-lipped about their D-Day, it has been now reported that the soon-to-be-married couple will be soon making an official announcement about their wedding. Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt, in his latest interview with Hindustan Times, talked about the much-anticipated wedding and said, "All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side."

Meanwhile, on Monday, the wedding venues - RK House, Krishna Raj Bungalow and Vastu were decorated with lights, and Sabyasachi outfits were also delivered to the venue ahead of Ranbir and Alia's nuptials. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir and Alia's intimate wedding will have around 150 to 200 people and the varmala ceremony will be attended by popular celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and family, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day