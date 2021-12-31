Are Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter on a New Year vacay together? Find out

It's once again the time we all are set to bid adieu to the year and welcome the new one. Celebs from Btown already are on their vacations to ring in New Year 2022 and speaking of this, it seems that rumoured couple Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are also secretly holidaying together in the wild. Well, their recent posts certainly give us a hint that the Khaali Peeli duo are ensuring that they ring in the New Year 2022 together like they did last year.

Last night, Ananya had shared a glimpse of her night sky on her Instagram stories and gave fans a glimpse of the cold winter nights in the wild at Ranthambore National Park. On the other hand, on Friday morning, Ishaan too dropped a glimpse of the night sky that seemed to appear almost identical to Ananya's photo from last night. Sharing it, Ishaan dropped a major hint that the two are on a New Year vacay together and left fans curious.

Have a look:

On Thursday, Ananya had even shared glimpses of her Safari in the jungle where she had spotted a deer and crocodiles. The star had shared lovely photos and videos of soaking in the sunshine in Ranthambore while making the most of the year end vacay. Last year, Ananya and Ishaan had jetted off to the Maldives and their photos had given fans a hint that they were holidaying together.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will hit the screens on August 23, 2022. Besides this, Ananya also has Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

