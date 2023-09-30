Are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika?

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017 in a dreamy wedding that took place in Tuscany, Italy. While Virat is soaring in his sports career, Anushka has curated a separate fan base for herself owing to her invincible acting skills. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Virat and Anushka are doting parents to their daughter Vamika. While the two embraced parenthood in 2021 with the entry of Vamika into their lives, a report has now claimed that another baby is on the way for the duo.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to become parents for the second time?

A report in Hindustan Times claims that Virat and Anushka are expecting their second child after Vamika and that Anushka could possibly be in the second trimester. The news portal quoted a source saying, “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage.” The report further quoted another source mentioning, “They requested the paparazzi to not publish their pictures, with a promise to make an announcement soon.”

Anushka Sharma on balancing films with taking care of Vamika

While speaking at an event earlier this year, Anushka mentioned how she wanted to “enjoy the process of acting” while also balancing it with her personal life. “I want to do one film a year, enjoy the process of acting which is what I like and balance my life out like the way I am, give time to family,” she said,” Anushka had said.

“I know my daughter is at this age that she needs a lot more of my time. Virat is a great father. He is very involved as a parent. But she is at that age, we have also seen that she just needs me more. We recognize that. So, I have taken those steps,” added the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress.

