Are Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli holidaying with daughter Vamika in London? Video goes VIRAL

The past months have been pretty much stressful for Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as the Indian team played exceptionally well barring the final match at the 2023 World Cup. His wife Anushka Sharma never left his side and was seen consoling him when the team lost the tournament. Now, visuals of the couple enjoying a holiday with daughter Vamika in London have surfaced online.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seen holidaying with daughter Vamika in London

The Internet is a fun place to be in. With social media, we get instant updates on our screens. Hence, when a fan posted pictures of his meeting with Virat Kohli on Instagram, it went viral. In his post, the person shared a selfie with the Indian cricketer. He also added a video that showed Virat and Anushka Sharma with their daughter Vamika in her stroller.

In the clip, the couple can be seen in winterwear as they enjoy the cold London weather. The NH 10 actress can also be seen taking care of her daughter while grabbing a bite. Sharing the visuals, the fan penned, “Met @virat.kohli today, it was great honour and lucky to spent great time with him. It was an absolute delight surprise and happy to meet King with his family @anushkasharma. Thanks for unforgettable day.”

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma praised Virat Kohli

A couple of weeks ago, the actress took to Instagram and penned a post lauding her husband Virat for being exceptional in every role. She wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so.”

Anushka Sharma’s work front

Anushka has been part of many projects as an actor and producer. However, after acting in the comedy-drama film Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, she took a 5-year hiatus. Thankfully, the actress will be soon seen in the film Chakda 'Xpress in which she plays the role of former Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

