Are Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul together in the UK? Here's what we know

Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul have sparked romance rumours on a lot of occasions before. Yet again, their Instagram stories suggest that they are together in the UK.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have sparked romance rumours for quite some time now. From their UNO nights to the cute comments on each other's pictures, these two have given enough hints to their fans about them dating. But neither of have them come out in the open and accepted their relationship. Now, that did not stop fans from keeping a close eye on their social media profiles and keeping a note of each and every movement.

The recent stories of Athiya and Rahul have something in common, which proves that both of them might be in the UK together. They shared a picture each with the same friend on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday, which has given rise to speculations that they might be holidaying together. Have a look at both the pictures.

Check it out:

Athiya Shetty’s picture showed her and Sonali chilling at a restaurant where the actress could be seen hugging her friend. Both look extremely happy in the picture. While KL Rahul posted a picture with Sonali, walking on the streets, when a fan questioned him, "What are you doing right now?" in a Q & A session.

Well, recently, even Suniel Shetty dropped a major hint of his daughter dating the cricketer when he posted a video of KL Rahul and Ahan Shetty on his Instagram account. The Dhadkan actor called both these young boys his ‘love & strength’.

Take a look:

How do you like Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul’s Jodi? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

