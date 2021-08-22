Are Captain Vikram Batra’s parents still in touch with his soulmate Dimple Cheema? Find out

Shershaah starring and Kiara Advani is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra. The movie revolves around Vikram Batra’s journey and also features Captain’s soulmate Dimple, whose role was essayed by Kiara Advani. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Captain Vikram Batra’s parents revealed that they are still in touch with Dimple.

During an interaction with ETimes, Captain’s parents - Mr. Giridhar Lal Batra and Mrs. Kamal Kanta Batra said that they are in touch with Vikram’s soulmate Dimple Cheema. “She calls up about twice in a year on our respective birthdays,” revealed Captain’s father.

For those not aware, Dimple Cheema never got married after Captain Vikram Batra’s supreme sacrifice for our country. “As long as my child is not going on the wrong track, I have always been a liberal father. Vikram had told us about Dimple and their intention of getting married. I told him that I was with them in their decision. I knew from the start that Dimple is a very respectful girl who understands relationships,” said Mr. Giridhar Lal Batra.

Captain Vikram’s parents also convinced Dimple to get married. They said, “After the Kargil war, we told her to get married as she has a life ahead. Her parents too told her the same. But she told us that she wouldn't get married and live the rest of her life with Vikram's memories.”

'Shershaah' features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and is produced by and Shabbir Boxwalla. The OTT-released movie has garnered love and appreciation. The film has been directed by Vishnuvardhan.