Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrating 5th wedding anniversary in Brussels? Here's what we know

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood power couple, etched their love story in the picturesque landscapes of Italy in 2018. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry continues to weave magic. Today, as they celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, the latest buzz on social media hints at a celebratory rendezvous in the enchanting city of Brussels.

Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marking their fifth anniversary in the delightful city of Brussels?

November 14, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the love story of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they celebrate their fifth anniversary. Excitement stirs as a user on X (previously Twitter) claims to have spotted the couple in the charming city of Brussels. They also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a cozy conversation inside a venue, seated on a plush couch.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s picture with fans recently went viral

In a recently circulated snapshot posted by a dedicated fan on Twitter, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone radiate warmth while posing with fans. The couple's easygoing winter attire has stirred curiosity, prompting fans to speculate about the possibility of a vacation getaway.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s professional front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to share the screen in Singham Again, a cop-centric movie directed by Rohit Shetty. The film features an impressive ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Apart from this exciting project, Ranveer is gearing up for Don 3, while Deepika has her eyes on the much-anticipated release of Fighter.

In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 8, the dynamic couple candidly discussed their relationship and marriage, treating fans to the first-time reveal of their wedding video. It was an intimate glimpse into their joyous celebration, adding another layer of excitement for their eager audience.