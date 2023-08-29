Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh vacationing in Kenya? PIC with fans goes viral

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. Their social media engagements and PDA moments never go unnoticed by their fans and followers. They share major couple goals whenever they appear together publicly. Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted in Kenya as they took pictures with fans. The picture of the couple went viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh vacationing in Kenya

A while ago, a fan page named RanveeriansFC shared a picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Twitter on August 29. Sharing the picture, the fan page captioned, "Update: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone captured in Kenya today! Enjoy!" In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with some fans.

In the picture shared by the fan club, Deepika can be seen in a black hoodie and black trousers while Ranveer wore a beige jacket. Both flashed their bright smile while posing with the fans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work fronts

Deepika Padukone has a packed schedule with multiple big-budget films and international brands in her kitty. She will be seen making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in September. She is currently busy shooting for Kalki 2898 AD which stars actor Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani.

Deepika is also gearing up for the release of Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and co-starring Alia Bhatt. He is set to be the face of the new Don in Farhan Akhtar’s film which is set to release in 2025. Reportedly, he will reunite with Alia for the third time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and will begin shooting for it next year.

