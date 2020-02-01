Are Deepika Padukone & Virat Kohli the next guests on Bear Grylls’ show post Akshay Kumar & Rajinikanth?

Recently, Bear Grylls shot with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in India for his show, Into The Wild. Now, recent reports are coming in about Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli being the next stars on the adventure hunter’s show.

Over the past week, Bear Grylls has been making it to the headlines as he shot with two big superstars of India, Rajinikanth and for his new show Into The Wild. While the adventure lover recently concluded shooting with Akshay for an episode in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, fans have been waiting to know who Bear might be shooting with next. Now, recently, Bear’s shoot with Rajinikanth for his show grabbed eyeballs and recent reports state and Virat Kohli might be on his list next.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, Deepika and Virat might be heading to shoot with Bear Grylls for Into The Wild’s next episodes. The series will have 14 episodes and it is being reported by The New Indian Express that Virat and Deepika might be in line for his next episodes in the series. Photos of Akshay with Bear surfaced on fan clubs and fans of the Khiladi are looking forward to seeing him take on the adventure with Grylls.

(Also Read: Bear Grylls calls Akshay Kumar ‘Family man with a will of steel’ post Sooryavanshi star shoots for Into The Wild)

While no news about Deepika and Virat has been confirmed and Virat is currently in New Zealand for the series against the Kiwis, fans of the two would be delighted if the stars went on this adventure with Bear. When Rajinikanth shot with Bear, fans of the Indian superstar shared several photos on social media. Reports came in that Rajinikanth was injured during the shoot of the show. However, when he came back, Rajinikanth clarified that he is fine. Bear even praised Akshay in a tweet and called him a family man with a will of steel.

After our episode with Prime Minister @NarendraModi of India helped create a bit of TV history, (3.6 billion impressions), superstar @Rajinikanth joins me next, as he makes his TV debut on our new show #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls on @DiscoveryIN. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/WKscCDjPZc — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 29, 2020

You did amazingly! Huge respect. Courageous, determined, humble, fun. A winning combo! People will love our adventure I am sure https://t.co/0EHKshcNBv — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) January 30, 2020

Credits :The New Indian Express

