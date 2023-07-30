Are Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani headed for divorce after 18 years of marriage?

It appears that actor Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani’s marriage is in trouble. Fardeen got married to Natasha back in 2005 and the couple has two kids, daughter Diani and son Azarius. Now, it has been learnt that the couple is parting ways amicably and headed for a divorce after 18 years of marriage.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani to part ways

It is rumored that actor Fardeen Khan is separating from his wife Natasha Madhvani after 18 years of being married. According to a latest report in Times of India, the couple has decided to split in mutual agreement. They have been living separately for more than a year. Apparently, Natasha is living in London along with her children while Fardeen is currently residing in Mumbai with his mother. Neither Fardeen nor Natasha have commented on these rumors and why things went wrong between them is still a mystery.

A source has been quoted saying, “It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.”

Fardeen and Natasha tied the knot in 2005 in an extravagant wedding. They welcomed their first child, daughter Diani in 2013 and later gave birth to a son, Azarius in 2017.

For the unversed, Fardeen is the son of Bollywood actor Feroz Khan and Sundari. His parents separated in 1985. Fardeen is the cousin of actor Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan. While Natasha is the daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz.

Fardeen Khan’s professional front

On the work front, Fardeen was last seen in Mudassar Aziz’s film Dulha Mil Gaye in 2010. After that he took a break from acting and has since been on a sabbatical to spend time with his family. Fardeen will reportedly be making his comeback to Bollywood with the film Visfot. It will be directed by Kookie Gulati and will co-star Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. It has also been rumored that he would be reprising his role in the sequel of the super hit film No Entry which also starred Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor on No Entry 2, Mr India 2 and more: ‘People want me to make Hum Paanch too’