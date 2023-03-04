Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married? Rakesh Roshan REACTS

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. Ever since these two went public with their relationship, they are often spotted together at events and restaurants. The lovebirds never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. We recently saw the actress coming to the airport to see off the War actor as he headed for his shoot with a kiss and hug. Well, since yesterday news about their wedding has been floating on the internet. It is being said that the two will be getting married by the end of this year. Reacting to this news, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan had something to say. Scroll down to hear what he said.

Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s wedding news

According to reports in Spotboye, Rakesh Roshan was asked about the wedding news of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. The veteran actor revealed that he has not heard anything about this till now. In fact, a source close to the couple even said that why is no one giving the couple and their relationship their space. The source further added that the lovebirds are getting to know each other and Hrithik has several responsibilities like his kids who cannot be pushed into a corner.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He has been gearing up for it for quite some time now. The actor has been busy with his body transformation and shooting of the film and keeps sharing his workout stories on his social media. Apart from this, there are also talks about War 2 which is in the pipeline. Along with this, Krrish 4 is also in the pipeline.

Saba Azad is all geared up for season 2 of The Rocket Boys. The first season of the series was loved by the audience and it also starred Jim Sarbh and Iswak Singh.

