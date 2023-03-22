Are Imran Khan and his estranged wife divorced? Avantika Malik’s cryptic post suggests so

Imran Khan was one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several hit films and has found a decent fan following. Although he has been away from the limelight for years now, the actor has often made it to the headlines due to his personal life. He has been separated from his wife Avantika Malik for quite some time now. A lot has been spoken about their separation but they are not yet divorced. Avantika often shares cryptic posts about relationships and marriages on her Instagram handle that grabs all the limelight but the recent cryptic post is about divorce and it has raised several speculations.

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post about divorce

Taking to her Instagram handle, Imran Khan’s estranged wife Avantika Malik shared a cryptic post about divorce. She shared a clip of the popular Hollywood singer Miley Cyrus dancing and grooving to her son on the stage during one of her performances. The video had a caption written ‘divorce was the best thing for her’. Sharing this clip, she also wrote, “Not only her…#justsaying.” Now we bet this has raised a lot of speculations amongst fans about their divorce. There is no news or confirmation about this step.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington spark dating rumours

A couple of months back, Imran Khan sparked dating rumours with Lekha Washington after a video of the rumoured couple went viral. In the video which is going viral, we can see Imran Khan sporting an uber-cool look. He is wearing a black tee that he paired with blue denim. He has a brown sling bag hung around him while he flaunts the tattoo on his right arm. Lekha on the other hand is wearing a black dress with a white floral print on it. She sports a short hair look with green hair. Both of them walked hand-in-hand.

