Ishaan Khatter is quite active on social media, and has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram alone! The actor loves to share pictures and videos from his road trips and vacations. This time, he shared a series of pictures from his travels in Kashmir, and also posted glimpses from Tulian Lake trek. Meanwhile, at the same time, his rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz also shared a reel that gave a sneak-peek into the trek to Tulian Lake near Pahalgam, thus triggering speculations about whether they are holidaying in Kashmir together.

Are Ishaan Khatter and rumored GF Chandni Bainz holidaying in Kashmir together?

On Sunday, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram to share pictures and videos from the trek. He wrote, “Damn near died doing this trek 13+ hours of sketchy climbing and hiking. But good things don’t come easy as life reiterates every so often! जन्नत-ए-कश्मीर Tulian Lake, 16.09.23.” The first picture showed him posing against a beautiful backdrop of the lake and the mountains. Meanwhile, a few other pictures give a sneak-peek of the beautiful landscape. “Uff. Where ?” asked Soni Razdan, while Saiyami Kher commented, “Stunning.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, Chandni Bainz also took to her Instagram to share a reel that showed her sitting on a horse. “En route to Tulian Lake,” read the text on the video. Chandni revealed that she almost gave up on the trek, but finally made it after 7 hours of trekking. She is then seen flashing thumbs up, and posing against the same backdrop of the lake, as was seen in Ishaan’s picture. “Not a first timers trek for sure.. (okay fine the horsie carried me half the time)It’s stunning. SO WORTH THE TREK!!” she wrote. A comment on the post read, “Are you and @ishaankhatter are together?” Check out Ishaan and Chandni’s Instagram posts below!

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Bombay Times reported that Ishaan Khatter has found love in Malaysian model Chandni Bainz, and that the Phone Bhoot actor has introduced her to his friends. A source informed the tabloid, “They are quite serious about each other. He has even introduced Chandni to his close circle of friends.” They reportedly began dating earlier this year. Before this, he was rumored to be dating his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.

