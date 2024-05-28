Are Janhvi Kapoor and rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya set to tie the knot soon? Actress reacts to viral reports

Janhvi Kapoor is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her onscreen presence, she also grabs significant attention for her rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Despite not shouting from the rooftops, the actress has often dropped indirect hints, confirming the same. On the other hand, rumors have been rife on the internet that Janhvi will soon be tying the knot with her rumored beau.

In a recent interview, reacting to such speculations, she squashed all the claims and stated that she has been focusing on her work currently.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to her wedding reports with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Janhvi Kapoor addressed her wedding reports suggesting her impending wedding with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. The actress laughed over and gave a befitting reply to such speculations, highlighting her work as her current priority.

She said, "I read something very stupid just recently where they said that I have confirmed some relationship aur meri shadi hone wali hai (and I'm about to get married). People mixed up 2–3 articles saying I am getting married. They are getting me married in a week, which I am not okay with (laughs). I want to work at the moment."

Janhvi Kapoor admitted to checking her boyfriend's phone

Interestingly, it was just a few days back, in a viral video on the internet Janhvi confessed to checking her boyfriend’s phone. In the video, the Devara actress was seen interacting with her fans. Upon being asked if girlfriends should be allowed to check boyfriends’ phones, the Gunjan Saxena star casually replied that she knew it was a red flag, but she often checks her boyfriend’s phone.

Further, when asked if boyfriends should be allowed to check their girlfriends' phones, the actress instantly made a face and replied, "No." When probed further about knowing the reason behind this, she replied, “Kyu vishwaas nahi karte kya? (Why? Don’t you trust us?)”

Janhvi Kapoor calls Shikhar Pahariya her 'support system'

Time and again, the actress’ revelations stir the internet. While speaking to Mirchi Plus in a recent interview, Janhvi spoke highly of Shikhar and revealed that they’ve always been close. She went on to mention how they’ve been ‘each other’s support system.’

She said, “I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system, almost as if we’ve raised each other.”

