Are Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar uniting for a film after Dostana 2 fallout? Details inside

Recently, director Karan Johar and actor Kartik Aaryan attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and it felt like all is going well between the two after the fallout of their common project Dostana 2. Moreover, both of them also hinted that they are keen on collaborating once again for another project and are keeping their hopes high that this time their upcoming project would materialise.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan to collaborate soon

During the press conference held in Melbourne, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan were asked if their fans could expect a collaboration soon, and to this the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani replied, “We gave one attempt and for various reasons, it didn’t fructify and we have been in conversation to do something. Hopefully, this one will materialise. It’s something we are very excited about.”

Moreover, when the two were asked if that project could actually be Dostana 2, Johar smiled and said, “Ask us no secrets and we tell you no lies,’ and both the celebrities broke into laughter.

Karan Johar spoke highly of Kartik Aaryan

At the beginning of the press conference, Karan Johar spoke highly of Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The director said, “Kartik, I believe you will be married at the end of this [film festival] and what fun, if it’s a wedding in Melbourne. Kartik’s films have resonated deeply with the country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres. More power to him. May his contribution to cinema always be [given dues].”

It is believed that in April 2021, Kartik Aaryan had walked out of Dostana 2. In fact, he was all set to hit the screen alongside the-then rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor, and both of them even shot some scenes. But then the statement about recasting was shared by Dharma Productions.

Kartik Aaryan on backing-off from Dostana 2

In an old interview with ETimes, Kartik Aaryan had said, “This happens sometimes. I haven’t spoken about this before. I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too… when there’s an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it." Moreover, when he was asked in the interview that there were reports of him backing-off because of demanding more money from the makers, he said that this is like “Chinese whispers” and he is greedy but not in terms of money but good script.

As of now, Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha and Karan Johar is also enjoying the success of his recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.