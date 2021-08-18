Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engaged?

Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engaged?
Wednesday came with speculation around rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's secret engagement. Several social media posts doing rounds of their fans claimed that the couple is secretly engaged. However, as per India Today, Katrina's team has denied the rumours of her engagement with the Immortal Ashwatthama actor. Several rumours were doing the rounds about Vicky and Katrina taking their relationship to the next level and since then, their fans had been sharing posts about it. 

However, turns out, Katrina's team has dubbed all such rumours of her engagement with Vicky to be false. While the rumour has been reportedly put to an end by the Bharat star's team, fans of the two continue to post about the same on Twitter. Vicky and Katrina both have been rumoured to be together for a while now. However, the two have been mum about the rumoured relationship. A while back, it was Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who had revealed on Zoom TV's By Invite Only show that the rumour about Katrina and Vicky's relationship was true. 

Last week during an event, both were snapped at the same place and fans wished to see them together. However, that did not happen. Amid all the buzz about Katrina and Vicky's reported engagement, the actress' team has shut down all such speculation by denying the same in a report by India Today. 

Check out last week's video of Katrina and Vicky:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the actors have a busy schedule ahead. Katrina will be heading to Russia with Salman Khan for Tiger 3's shoot. She also will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She recently announced Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen next in The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sardar Udham Singh. 

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif are together CONFIRMS Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Credits: India TodayFilmfare


Comments
Anonymous : Aditi Rao, Pooja and Rakul.... C'mon Vicky... So many nice Indian girls
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Katrina should get real and stop going for actors all the time. Take a leaf out of others book and marry an interesting guy from another field.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Bro code... Shoutout... Shahid, Aditya and Ranbir!... And Vicky can do better!
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : who fxckkk caresss
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Reshma Shetty aka kat’s PR
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : One never knows.... They are both a good boost for their careers. More so for Vicky
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : So what does it mean when you hear clarificaton to a rumor before you hear the rumor? Cut it out, Kat’s PR :\
REPLY 4 5 hours ago
Anonymous : True that. But a part of thinks that he will just cos she is WAY out of his league and just the fact that he dumped his gf to be with Katrina says a lot too.
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : I hope Vicky and Katrina get married soon.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Ok Katrina
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Vicky is a bachcha and Katrina is a 40 years old aunty
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Vicky isn't bacha stop this shit he is 35 plus budha and if 40 old man isn't old then why women pyscho
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : So what? What is wrong with 40? We will all be that age one day. Vicky is not a bacha. He’s a grown up man who looks 35 at least. He’s nothing great to look at. She can do better but has become desperate. Sad.
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Salkat best
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : I can bet you that vicky will never marry katrina because of her shady past.
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : As if entire bw have a nice past, these ppl come from various backgrounds dont be soo negative
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : "Shady" past dont stop him from prancing in her "sunny" present ...just sayin
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : What shady past? Shut up.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago

