Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal engaged?

Wednesday came with speculation around rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and 's secret engagement. Several social media posts doing rounds of their fans claimed that the couple is secretly engaged. However, as per India Today, Katrina's team has denied the rumours of her engagement with the Immortal Ashwatthama actor. Several rumours were doing the rounds about Vicky and Katrina taking their relationship to the next level and since then, their fans had been sharing posts about it.

However, turns out, Katrina's team has dubbed all such rumours of her engagement with Vicky to be false. While the rumour has been reportedly put to an end by the Bharat star's team, fans of the two continue to post about the same on Twitter. Vicky and Katrina both have been rumoured to be together for a while now. However, the two have been mum about the rumoured relationship. A while back, it was Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who had revealed on Zoom TV's By Invite Only show that the rumour about Katrina and Vicky's relationship was true.

Last week during an event, both were snapped at the same place and fans wished to see them together. However, that did not happen. Amid all the buzz about Katrina and Vicky's reported engagement, the actress' team has shut down all such speculation by denying the same in a report by India Today.

Check out last week's video of Katrina and Vicky:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the actors have a busy schedule ahead. Katrina will be heading to Russia with for Tiger 3's shoot. She also will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She recently announced Jee Le Zaraa with and .

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen next in The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sardar Udham Singh.

