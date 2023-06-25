Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal vacationing in New York? Pic goes VIRAL

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. These two never fail in setting couple goals and often make headlines for their loving and caring nature towards each other. The actors who are head over heels in love with each other are currently enjoying their vacation in New York. A photo shared by a fan revealed their trip location.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in New York

The couple was spotted at the airport a few days back when they were leaving the city. While they didn't reveal where they were flying to, it is now confirmed that they are in New York. In a whirlwind of speculation and excitement, a picture featuring the actors has gone viral, fueling rumors that the couple may be vacationing together in New York City. The fan who requested the couple for the selfie uploaded the photo which was later shared by Katrina's fan page. Katrina and Vicky's casual attire suggests that they are enjoying a leisurely time together. Last year in May, the couple spent Katrina's birthday in New York and Katrina has often expressed her love for her favorite destination.

Take a look at Katrina and Vicky here:

Work front

After the huge success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky is all set to be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The first look was shared earlier and Vicky left everyone stunned as Sam Manekshaw. He recently wrapped up the film which also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles. If reports are to be believed, Vicky might also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki featuring Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu.

On the other hand, Katrina has completed Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and is waiting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

