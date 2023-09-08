Are Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's families pushing them for 'good news'? Here's what the latter said

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are two of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. They are also one of the most talked about couples in the industry. After secretly dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in December 2021. Since then, they often express their love for each other via social media posts.

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he and Katrina Kaif are being asked about the good news

In an interview with Radio City India, the Sardar Udham actor was asked if any of his relatives have pressured him and Katrina Kaif to give "good news", which is the euphemism for having babies. “Koi bhi nahi daal raha. Vaise bade cool hain. (No one. They are cool people)", he added.

He was also asked who was the first to know about him dating Katrina Kaif. He said, "The first ones to know at home were my mother and father. He also said that he told both of them together. The host then joked if his parents believed what he told them. In response, Vicky took a pause and said, “Vaise toh kar hi lia that (I think they did believe me)." The hosts also joked that his parents got the news through paparazzi Viral Bhayani to which Vicky said, “Bhai aise toh din nahi aaye ki Viral se pata lage. (The situation isn’t such that they’ll get to know about it from Viral.)"

Vicky Kaushal opens up on how he asked Katrina Kaif for a date

In another interview with Nikhil Taneja, Vicky was asked how he asked Katrina for a date. "Eventually it was as simple as 'Can I take you out for dinner' (over text). But there was a journey to reach that stage and that journey is not for the cameras but eventually it boiled down to as simple as 'Can I take you out for a dinner?'" He also unveiled that he initially felt odd after getting attention from Katrina.

On the work front, Vicky was recently seen in the comedy-drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film surprised everyone and became a commercial success. He will be next seen in The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur, Dunki, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Katrina, on the other hand, is gearing up for the action thriller Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film will be released in Diwali this year.

