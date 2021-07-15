Are Kim Sharma and Leander Paes dating? Harshvardhan Rane says, ‘I have no knowledge’

Kim Sharma’s ex Harshvardhan Rane has opened about her dating Leander Paes rumours.

It seems like Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and tennis player Leander Paes are currently holidaying in Goa. A picture of the duo was shared by a restaurant bar in Goa, Pousada By The Beach. Actress Kim Sharma is rumoured to be dating the tennis star. Paparazzi have often spotted the duo in the city together. The pictures from Goa have a lot to say. It showed the sportsman and the actress enjoying a meal together.

In another picture by the restaurant on Instagram showed Leander hugging Kim from behind, posing on a beach. The post was captioned, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach." While, rumours continue to spark, Kim has reportedly reached out to her friends and asked them to not talk about her latest love. But looks like ex Harshvardhan is far from the picture. While speaking to the ETimes, Harshvardhan Rane informed that he has no knowledge about the same. "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town,” said Rane.

Earlier, Kim also dropped a solo picture on her Instagram account in the same white shirt and denim short outfit. Her caption read, “#mood (camera emoji)- Mr P x.”

Kim and Harshvardhan were earlier dating for a brief period. The couple never officially spoke about their breakup. The reason behind the split is still unknown though. On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane was last seen in Haseen Dillruba and received an overwhelming response for his performance.

