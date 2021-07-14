Are Kim Sharma and Leander Paes the latest couple in Bollywood? Goa vacation PHOTOS drop major hint

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have been holidaying in Goa and their latest photos from the sunshine state are worth a thousand words.

Actress and model Kim Sharma and India's former tennis representative Leander Paes seem to be the latest love birds in Bollywood. The duo are either sparking romance rumours or indirectly making it official on the gram as a couple of photos from their recent Goa vacation seem to have surfaced. Earlier, the paparazzi have spotted Kim and Leander Paes exiting their Pilates class together or stepping out for a grocery run.

While the duo have largely kept it low key, looks like they are now ready to come out in the open and wear their hearts on the sleeve. Kim and Leander have been holidaying in Goa and recently visited the celebrity hotspot restaurant Pousada By The Beach. They tucked into a great local meal of fish curry, rice, prawns and squids and even posed happily for a photo while they were at it.

Thanks to Pousada's social media presence, the rumoured couple also took a walk along the beach-facing property and spent time with the dogs. Another photo shows Leander Paes and Kim posing for a much in love photo with the adorable pets in the frame. Sharing it on Instagram, the caption for the photo read, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach."

That's not all, Kim also shared a solo photo on her official Instagram account in the same white shirt and denim shorts outfit and seemingly credited Leander Paes for the photo. Her caption read, "#mood (camera emoji)- Mr P x."

While Leander shares a daughter with former partner Rhea Pillai, Kim Sharma was earlier dating actor Harshvardhan Rane for a brief period.

