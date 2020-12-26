Are Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor expecting 3rd child? Former has an EPIC reply to fan quizzing about pregnancy

Mira Rajput is a proud mother of two kids – Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor – and she is often seen making heads turn with her panache and social media posts.

Mira Rajput and have been one of the most adored couples of Bollywood who never miss a couple to dish out relationship goals. The couple has been happily married for five years now and happen to be proud parents of daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Needless to say, it is always a delight to watch Shahid, Mira, Misha and Zain in one frame. While the adorable couple has been enjoying quality time with each other lately, there have been speculations about Mira’s third pregnancy of late.

This happened after a fan, during a Q/A session on social media, quizzed Mira is she has been expecting her third child. The fan wrote, “R u pregnant again?” This question left Mira in splits. However, she did reply to the fan and cleared the air about her third pregnancy. Mira replied saying, “No” with face with tears of joy emoji. On the other hand, another fan quizzed the star wife about her plans of making a debut in movies. This has, undoubtedly, been one of the most speculated questions about Mira. Clearing the air about the same, Mira said “No” with folding hands emoji.

Take a look at Mira’s response to her fans:

Meanwhile, the star wife was seen celebrating Christmas with hubby Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor, who had recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming sports drama Jersey, had shared a beautiful picture of himself with wife Mira as he extended Christmas wishes to his fans on social media.

