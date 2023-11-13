Are Mrunal Thakur and Badshah new couple in town? Fans speculate after their pic from Diwali party goes VIRAL

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra hosted a grand Diwali party in Mumbai on November 10. The party was graced by several Bollywood celebrities and two of them were actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah. Now, a picture of Mrunal and Badshah holding hands while leaving the Diwali bash surfaced on the internet and fans started to speculate about their dating.

Are Mrunal Thakur and Badshah a new couple?

A picture on Instagram shows Mrunal Thakur and Badshah heading to leave the Diwali bash organized by Shilpa Shetty Kundra. In the picture, the duo can be seen holding hands.

The actress wore a green lehenga and the singer-rapper opted for a traditional outfit as they attended the Diwali party. Have a look:

Mrunal Thakur slams wedding rumors

A few days ago, the actress sarcastically slammed the wedding rumors on social media. She said, "Hi, I’m so sorry to break your hearts, guys, to all the stylists, designers and my friends and family who have been calling me constantly for the past one hour, when they got to know that I’m getting married to some Telugu boy… I also want to know who this boy is in the first place, and in the second place, Sorry… I’m so sorry, this is a false rumor, because I just received a blessing; It’s so funny, I can’t even express how funny this rumor is. But having said that, I just couldn’t control. The wedding will happen soon… You find the groom, just let me know… send me the location and the venue."

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in the Hindi film Gumraah, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She was also a part of the Netflix Anthology Lust Stories 2. The actress also featured in Aankh Micholi, helmed by Umesh Shukla. The film features Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

