Are Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi dating? Her latest 'moon' post sparks rumours

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi are the newest rumoured couple in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Yes, you read that right. Towards the end of last year, reports surfaced that the two are in a serious relationship. Although, neither have commented on the ongoing buzz, their social media interactions and posts have led fans to play detective and they believe that they are in fact, seeing each other.

Recently, Navya had taken to her Instagram space and shared a picture of her donning an adorable beanie, and the Gully Boy actor had commented on the post with an emoji. Similarly, Navya too left a ‘sun’ emoticon on Siddhant’s recent picture where he could be seen sitting atop a bench on a hill. And now, both of their Instagram posts relate to the moon. Hints, much?

Earlier today, Navya posted a beautiful picture of herself, and another one showcasing an anklet on her feet. In the caption, she wrote, “Photographed by (smiley, star, moon emoji)”. She also added ‘On the moon’, as the location tag of her post. And now, a few moments back, Siddhant posted a new reel on his ‘gram, showcasing his times in what looks like Rishikesh. His caption read, “Apna Mann aur Moon, dono clear! (smiley emoji)”.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s posts:

Click HERE to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi's video.

Fans believe that both are in Rishikesh, as the same bridge behind Navya in her picture appears in Siddhant’s post too. Moreover, their captions, and comments on each others’ posts have also led to the rumours about them dating.

In a recent interview with Elle, Siddhant talked about his relationship. Although he did not reveal the name of his partner, he said, ““I think she knows I can’t do better than her”.

Navya is an entrepreneur and has no plans of entering showbiz, Siddhant, on the other hand, has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Phone Bhoot in the pipeline.

