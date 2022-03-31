Are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra visiting India with their baby girl? Here’s what Madhu Chopra has to say

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left their fans in awe when they tied the knot in 2018 and now, the lovebirds have embraced parenthood. It was in January 2022 when the couple announced the good news to their fans. Within a matter of seconds, the global icon’s post was flooded with a barrage of comments. However, the couple had also asked their fans to stay calm and give them privacy to enjoy every moment of their new journey with their family. Recently, Priyanka’s mother Madhu opened up about her daughter and even shared an update on Nick and Priyanka's visit to India with their baby girl.

When asked if we fans can expect the couple’s visit to India with their baby girl anytime soon, the actress’ mom told ETimes lifestyle, "I am always hoping (laughs) Never say never. It's her country, she could come."

To announce the big news, Priyanka took to her social media handle and shared, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Matrix: The Resurrections, where she played the character of Sati. The actress will soon be seen in the web series called Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. Not only this, but Priyanka also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.