Are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha having a week-long wedding in Udaipur? Find out

One of the grand weddings in Bollywood is coming soon with the hands of Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on May 13 in Delhi. After making their engagement official on social media, Parineeti and Raghav were recently seen traveling to Rajasthan to hunt for their wedding venue and the latest report suggested that they will tie the knot in Udaipur later in September. Now, a recent report gave a new update as it is known that the couple is going to have a 'week-long' wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha having a week-long wedding in Udaipur

According to the Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are going to have a 'week-long' wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur and even though Parineeti is busy with work currently, "she’s been planning the wedding day in, day out."

The couple is expected to commence their wedding festivities on September 17 and the functions will be held at The Leela Palace Udaipur according to HT.

The source also revealed, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24,” says the source, adding that special plans are in place for “guests to indulge in all things all things touristy. As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan.”

About the wedding, India Today earlier revealed, "They want to keep it as traditional and intimate as possible. Family traditions and rituals are a big part of both families. This was visible during their engagement as well. They want the same vibe for the wedding."

Looking at the wedding place of Bollywood celebrities, Rajasthan won the game as Priyanka Chopra also got married to Nick Jonas in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, other B-town couples like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra also tied the knot in Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

Work-wise, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

