Are Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda getting married in March? Here's all we know so far

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda make one of the most adorable couples in BTown. The duo has been dating for quite several years, but now it seems they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Pulkit and Kriti have thrown subtle hints about their wedding plans through their latest Instagram posts on Valentine's Day.

Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and shared a romantic pic of him and Kriti. Along with the pic, he wrote, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda"

Kriti Kharbanda also shared a cute pic featuring her and Pulkit. The image captures the duo hand in hand, with Kriti looking affectionately at Pulkit, radiating undeniable charm. "Let's March together, hand in hand (Red Heart emoji)" she captioned the pic.

Now does that mean, they are getting married to each other in March this year? The comments section of both posts is filled with beautiful comments from their fans. An Instagram user named @falak_31khan commented, "This cuties has my heart (Red Heart emoji)." Another fan with username @dev__kumar__06 commented, "Best jodi this year (Red Heart emoji)."

A fan club of Kriti Kharbanda with username @kritkfc wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day To Both Of You (Red Heart emoji)" "Mujhe kyu bura lag raha hai" wrote a user with username sumant__sharma__.

Bobby Deol sends love to the couple

Bobby Deol, who has worked with Kriti Kharbanda in Housefull 4 and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, sent his love to the couple. Taking to the comments section of the actress's post, he posted a series of heart emojis.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's relationship history

Pulkit and Kriti started dating each other on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. During the promotion of the film, the actress confirmed their relationship. In an interview with ETimes, Kriti talked about the reports of their relationship and said, "No. They are not rumors."

Then, at the end of last month, there were reports of both of them getting engaged to each other after the pictures from their engagement ceremony went viral on the internet. In the pics, the couple was seen flaunting their engagement rings.

Pinkvilla wishes the good-looking couple a life full of happiness and success.