Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting engaged on Ranthambore family trip? Randhir Kapoor reveals the TRUTH

Strong buzz was present amid netizens since yesterday about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's apparent engagement as they jetted off to Rajasthan with their families. Now, uncle Randhir Kapoor has spilled the beans about the couple and their trip.

Yesterday, when , Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan joined , and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & family for a getaway from Mumbai, strong buzz emerged on social media that the couple may be getting engaged. Several Twitter users raised questions over the family trip as reports emerged that the couple was heading to Ranthambore for a family holiday. Soon, and joined Ranbir and Alia as Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie last night. That further fuelled the engagement rumour. However, it all seems to be futile as Ranbir's uncle has denied all such rumours.

Speaking of Indian Express, Randhir Kapoor has ended all speculation related to Ranbir and Alia's engagement and said that there is no such family function happening on their trip. He said that Ranbir, Neetu, Alia and others have gone to celebrate the New Year. He claimed that had Alia and Ranbir planned to get engaged today, he along with his entire family would have been present with Neetu, Riddhima and others to celebrate the occasion.

It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Randhir Kapoor

Sharing the truth, Ranbir's uncle spilled the beans to Indian Express. He denied any engagement taking place during their family vacay. He said, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

With that, all speculations about Ranbir and Alia's engagement has been silenced by his uncle Randhir. Meanwhile, recently, Alia joined Ranbir over the Kapoor family annual Christmas lunch and the couple was making the most of the time together with the family in photos that emerged on social media from inside the get-together. Later, Ranbir and Alia's family celebrated Christmas together with Ayan Mukerji and photos from get together went viral on social media. Ranbir also opened up about tick marking marriage goal soon in a recent chat with Rajeev Masand. Since then, fans have been excited for Alia and Ranbir.

