Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married soon? Bell Bottom’s Lara Dutta has THIS to say

While the actors and have kept their wedding plans under wraps, the two have been openly spoken about their relationship on several occasions. Recently, responding to a rumour, Bell Bottom’s Lara Dutta said she believes that the Bollywood couple will be “getting married this year”.

In a chat with Times Now, Lara Dutta spoke about rumours on Bollywood celebrities that might be true. The actress said she doesn’t know much about what all couples from the younger generation are currently dating and added, “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not,” she said. However, on being pointed out at Ranbir-Alia’s wedding as an example, Lara felt that they will soon get hitched. “I believe that they are getting married this year,” Lara said.

Ranbir, who hardly discusses his relationships on public platforms, had last year spoken up about his marriage plans with Alia, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand. Ranbir said that he and Alia would have already been married had COVID-19 pandemic not hit our lives’. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017, and the couple has even gelled up with each other’s families. Alia is quite often seen hanging out with Ranbir’s mother and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, similarly, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star is also seen spending time with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra. Whereas, Lara Dutta will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

