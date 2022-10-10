Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holidaying together in Maldives? Netizens believe so

One of the Indian film industry’s most adorable couples, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. 2022 has been, so far, a memorable year for both the stars. Notably, both these lovebirds made their Bollywood debut this year. While Vijay Deverakonda was seen in the film Liger alongside Ananya Panday, Rashmika, on the other hand, was seen in the film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The love between Rashmika and Vijay started brewing while they were working on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam in 2018 wherein both of them were playing lead roles in the film. Fans went gaga witnessing their on-screen chemistry which is cherished by many fans to date.

Are Rashmika and Vijay holidaying together? In a recent development, netizens presume that Rashmika and Vijay are holidaying together in the Maldives. On Friday, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted together on separate occasions at the airport. Remember, Vijay was spotted wearing black shades at the airport. Now, in the latest development, on Sunday, Rashmika was spotted holidaying in the Maldives. What is common between these incidents? Let us tell you. A fan took to Twitter and highlighted that the shades that Rashmika is wearing in the poolside picture while holidaying in Maldives were the same sunglasses that Vijay wore at the airport when he took off from Mumbai.