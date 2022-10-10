Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda holidaying together in Maldives? Netizens believe so
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who are rumoured to be dating each other, are holidaying together in Maldives and fans have proved the same. Check out here.
One of the Indian film industry’s most adorable couples, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. 2022 has been, so far, a memorable year for both the stars. Notably, both these lovebirds made their Bollywood debut this year. While Vijay Deverakonda was seen in the film Liger alongside Ananya Panday, Rashmika, on the other hand, was seen in the film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in lead roles.
The love between Rashmika and Vijay started brewing while they were working on the Telugu film Geetha Govindam in 2018 wherein both of them were playing lead roles in the film. Fans went gaga witnessing their on-screen chemistry which is cherished by many fans to date.
Are Rashmika and Vijay holidaying together?
In a recent development, netizens presume that Rashmika and Vijay are holidaying together in the Maldives. On Friday, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted together on separate occasions at the airport. Remember, Vijay was spotted wearing black shades at the airport. Now, in the latest development, on Sunday, Rashmika was spotted holidaying in the Maldives. What is common between these incidents? Let us tell you.
A fan took to Twitter and highlighted that the shades that Rashmika is wearing in the poolside picture while holidaying in Maldives were the same sunglasses that Vijay wore at the airport when he took off from Mumbai.
While they both have laughed off and denied their relationship in the public sphere on several occasions, they both are yet to comment on this development. Also, while many ViRash fans dream to see Rashmika marrying Vijay soon, only time can tell what will transpire next.
Work Front of Vijay and Rashmika
On the work front in the Bollywood industry, Rashmika will next be seen in the film titled Animal opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. She will also work in the film Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra. Vijay on the other hand has no Bollywood films lined up. He will be next seen in the Telugu film Kushi which is slated to hit the theatres by the year-end.
