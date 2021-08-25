Are Sanjay Dutt & his son injured? Maanayata Dutt shares a VIDEO of them limping

Sanjay Dutt was recently grabbing all the attention as he visited his daughter Trishala Dutt in California to spend some time with her and celebrate her birthday. All eyes were on Trishala’s Instagram handle as she often shared pictures and videos from her outing with her superstar dad. Well, Sanjay was away from social media after that as fans did not get any update about the actor for the past few weeks. But the recent story of his wife Maanayata Dutt has raised concerns in the minds of everyone.

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram stories to post a video of Sanjay Dutt and their son. In the video, we can see both Sanjay and his son holding a stick and limping while they walk towards the camera. Maanayata wrote, “Father and son on the road to optimal recovery”. Well, not much is known about this injury, but fans will surely start wondering what is wrong with the actor with the video. Sanjay can be seen wearing white jeans and a blue shirt. His gold chain was dangling around his neck, and white sneakers adding to his look. Their son was smiling from behind the mask, and he, too, wore white shorts along with a yellow t-shirt.

Take a look:

We can only wait until Maanayata Dutt posts another story to know what happened to Sanjay Dutt and how he got injured.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the much-awaited pan India film KGF: Chapter 2 next. Recently, Yash took to his social media to inform his fans that the movie will be released in the theatre on April 14 2022.

