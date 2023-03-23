Are Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday the new BFF’s in Bollywood? Their social media camaraderie suggests so

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are two of the cutest and most talented actresses in Bollywood. These two have often made it clear with their acting skills and choices of films that they are here to stay. There was a time when it was said that two actresses can never be friends but proving this wrong, the Gen Z actresses are making sure to stand out even with their friendships. It looks like we have a new BFF Jodi in the form of Ananya and Sara and we have proof in the form of their social media PDA.

Ananya Panday praises Sara Ali Khan

All eyes are on Sara Ali Khan as she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Gaslight. She is on a promotional spree and is not leaving any stone unturned to promote her film which also stars Chitrangada Singh and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles. Sara is flaunting her stunning promotional looks and making sure that her fashion game grabs all the limelight. Recently she posted a picture of herself looking gorgeous in Pink attire. She wore a Pink coloured ribbed dress and we have to admit that she looked beautiful. Taking to the comments section, Ananya Panday praised the actress and wrote, “looking so good”.

Check out the post:

Ananya Panday’s work front

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She announced the wrap-up of the film in October 2022 and shared pictures with director Arjun Varain Singh, as well as her co-stars Siddhant and Adarsh. Ananya will also be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Sara Ali Khan is currently promoting Gaslight which also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she has producer Dinesh Vijan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and the teaser has already created a lot of hype. She also has Metro In Dino starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

