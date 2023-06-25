Are Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan set to reunite after Happy New Year? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan share a good rapport not only personally but professionally too. They have worked together in films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year and entertained the audience with their craft. Their last film Happy New Year was released in 2014 and since then the fans have been eagerly waiting for them to come together. According to the latest report, it seems like they are set to reunite after nine long years.

Details about Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan's upcoming project

According to Mid-day, Shah Rukh and Farah are planning to finally work together after several years. The report suggests that the project is still in the early stages of discussion. But here's the twist! This time, they will come together as a producer and director. Farah is set to direct a masala film and SRK is likely to back it. A source told the portal, "Earlier, a studio was going to back it, and the idea of SRK headlining it was also being discussed. But now, there’s been a shift in the storyline that requires a different range of actors to do the movie."

Currently, Red Chillies is getting ready for Atlee's Jawan featuring Shah Rukh and they are also busy with Aryan Khan's debut web series. The report reveals that a 'preliminary agreement' has been done between Farah and SRK's production house. The source added, "If all goes well, it will be announced later in the year and could kick off the shoot by the (end of) 2023."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Jawan. It also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The first-look promo got fans quite excited about the film. Apart from this, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu.