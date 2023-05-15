Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani holidaying in Japan? Picture goes VIRAL

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo dated for a while and finally decided to tie the knot in February this year. They kept their relationship under wraps and officially announced it by sharing their dreamy wedding pictures. Post their wedding, the duo got busy with their respective projects. After wrapping up their shoots, Sidharth and Kiara were finally spotted together recently at the airport. Reportedly, they jetted off to an undisclosed location for a quick getaway. Earlier today, a picture of them from Kyoto, Japan surfaced on the Internet and fans think that they are holidaying there.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's picture from Japan goes viral

In the viral picture, Kiara is seen sporting a casual outfit and holding an umbrella. On the other hand, Sidharth is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with a blue jacket and matching joggers. He is seen holding a few shopping bags. The couple is seen happily posing with their fans while enjoying their vacation. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Siddy on Husband duty." Another fan wrote, "buying some Gucci goodies hmm?" Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Kiara shared unseen wedding pictures on Instagram. She shared a picture of Sidharth with their moms from the Mehendi ceremony. She also posted solo pictures with her mom, Sidharth's mom and her grandmother. The pictures looked like a dream. Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Later, the duo hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Several celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Gauri Khan and others were seen gracing the reception in style.

Work front

Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force co-starring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

