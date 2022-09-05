Are Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi no longer together?

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi took the internet by storm when they made their relationship official a little over a month ago. However, rumours about their break up have started doing the rounds since Modi has changed his bio and profile picture on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi break up after a few weeks of dating?

The IPL founder and business tycoon announced his relationship with Sushmita on his social media space on July 14th this year. Proclaiming his love for the former Miss Universe, he also changed his profile picture on Instagram, along with his bio. It read, “founder @iplt20 (Indian tricolour emoji) INDIAN PREMIERE LEAGUE (cricket emoji) finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” But things have changed now, which has sparked break-up rumours. Modi has not only changed his display picture, but his bio too, as he removed the part about Sushmita. However, the duo has not made any official statemnets yet.

Recently, Sushmita was spotted with her ex-beau Rohman Shawl quite a few times, which left netizens asking about Lalit Modi. Although Sushmita and Rohman announced their break up last year, they maintain a good bond.

Take a look:

Back in July, he shared a slew of pictures with Sushmita on his Instagram space from their holiday together. Sharing the photos he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together"

Sushmita had shut trolls with an apt note, who reffered to her as a ‘gold digger’ soon after the announcement of their relationship. A part of the note posted by the Aarya actress read, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!”

