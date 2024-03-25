Are Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe already married? Here’s what we know

Following a flurry of rumors surrounding Taapsee Pannu and her longtime partner Mathias Boe's wedding, recent reports suggest the couple has indeed exchanged vows in Udaipur on March 23. Earlier reports suggested that Taapsee and Mathias planned to make their ceremony a cozy affair, inviting only their nearest and dearest. Additionally, they optied for a blend of Sikh and Christian traditions for their wedding.

Although Taapsee never publicly discussed her relationship with Mathias Boe, the athlete confirmed their romance by sharing a sweet picture together. Boe also marked her birthday with a heartfelt message, teasing about aging and expressing gratitude for their connection.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married?

According to News18, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

As per News18, the wedding was an intimate affair with few Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Taapsee specifically wished for only her closest friends to be present at the ceremony. "Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among the guests at her and Mathias’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur".

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe love story

Taapsee Pannu and former Olympic medallist apparently exchanged vows on March 23 in a ceremony attended by their families and closest friends. Their love story began when they met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013, and over the years, their bond grew stronger. Despite maintaining privacy about their relationship, Taapsee once mentioned in an interview that they initially connected on X (formerly Twitter) before meeting in person.

Mathias Boe is a former badminton player. Born in Denmark, Mathias is a silver medallist in the 2012 London Olympics and 2013 World Championships. During his noteworthy career, which spanned two decades, Mathias teamed up with players like Michael Jensen, Thomas Hovgaard, and Michael Lamp.

