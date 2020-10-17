Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain getting married? Latter's spokesperson reveals the truth

Recent report by an entertainment portal claimed that actress Tara Sutaria and beau Aadar Jain may be soon tying the knot. However, Aadar's spokesperson has issued a clarification about the same.

Among the couples in Bollywood, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been in the news recently after a report regarding the two getting married came out. A report by a portal claimed that Aadar may soon tie the knot with girlfriend Tara. However, Aadar Jain's spokesperson has rubbished the reports of his wedding with Tara and claimed that it is a 'baseless and untrue' rumour. The report had quoted a source close to the Kapoor family and mentioned that Aadar is a family guy and wants to settle down with Tara.

However, now, Aadar's spokesperson has denied the same. His spokesperson said, "These stories & rumours are baseless and untrue." Further, talking about Aadar and his work, his spokesperson mentioned that the actor is currently focusing on his upcoming film with Excel Entertainment titled Hello Charlie. With this, the rumours of Tara and Aadar's wedding have been put to rest by the latter's spokesperson. Recently, Tara was captured in the frame by the paparazzi when Aadar dropped her off at home.

Meanwhile, Tara and Aadar often indulge in social media banter and light up the internet. A while back, Tara had shared a polaroid selfie on her Instagram handle and Aadar had dropped a comment on it and claimed that he missed her. During Raksha Bandhan celebration of the Kapoor and Jain family, Tara had also joined in. Photos of the same were shared on social media by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the same, Tara and Aadar were seen posing together with and and other Kapoor family members.

A while back, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tara had spoken about her bond with Aadar Jain. She had explained that if something is magical, there is no need to hide it. She had said, "I haven't really said anything ever to a journalist or the media about my relationship. I do believe that if you are with someone, it's very private and sacred. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all." Meanwhile, Aadar is currently focusing on his film with Excel Entertainment and Tara is occupied with her projects. She will be seen in the Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and .

