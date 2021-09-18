Are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal holidaying in the Maldives?

Actor is well known for his comic timing in films and well, it looks that it also made its way into his real-life too with his recent post. Recently, Varun was snapped leaving Mumbai with his wife Natasha Dalal and many fans wondered if the couple was off to holiday in the Maldives like other Btowners. Varun had even shared a mushy post recently with Natasha that left fans curious about their holiday destination. Well, now Varun has clarified about the destination and revealed where he and Natasha are vacationing.

Taking to his Instagram story, Varun shared a photo of pouring milk in his morning bowl of cereal and wrote, "Not In Maldives" with a smiley. The Coolie No 1 star had shared a couple of photos in the past few days with Natasha in which she was seen leaning on him for a picture-perfect moment. On Friday, he also shared another photo featuring him and Natasha with a bunch of friends while posing in lush green and well-lit up surroundings. Fans of the couple were curious to know where Varun and Natasha were vacationing and well, the actor cleverly clarified where they are not.

Take a look:

Lately, a couple of celebs have travelled to the Maldives including Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. They have also shared photos from the tropical paradise on social media. However, clarifying that he and Natasha are not following the suite, Varun shared a post on Saturday.

In a previous post, Varun wrote, "The only way I know I’m alive." And this post featured him and Natasha in a loved up avatar. The photos earned a lot of love from celebs like Anil Kapoor, , Esha Gupta and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. He will now be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by .

