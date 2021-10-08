Are Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor prepping for Jug Jugg Jeeyo song shoot? PICS

A film that has been in the news since it was announced is the multistarrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead, the film is touted to be a romantic-comedy and well, fans have been waiting for it. Now, the latest photos of the crew of Jug Jugg Jeeyo hanging out together have surfaced on social media and it has left fans excited about the film. The new photos showcase Anil, Neetu with Varun and Kiara at a dance studio and fans feel that they are gearing up for a song shoot.

On Friday, Bosco Martis took to his Instagram handle and shared two photos with Varun, Kiara, Neetu, Anil and director Raj Mehta. In the photos, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo crew could be seen all set to shake a leg at a studio. Kiara and Varun could be seen clad in casual attire while Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor opted for a comfy look. As they posed with the director and Bosco in the photos, fans were left wondering if they were all gearing up to dance. the 'Dance' logo behind them certainly left fans curious. Sharing the photos, Bosco wrote, "Some privileges need to be captured!" Varun and Kiara shared the same on their social media handle as well.

Take a look:

Previously, the team celebrated Raj Mehta's birthday on the sets of the film and photos of Varun, Kiara and others from the celebrations had surfaced on social media. When Kiara and Varun's first look from Jug Jugg Jeeyo as a married couple was shared, fans were left excited to see the duo light up the screens. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and reportedly, Elnaaz Norouzi may also be performing a song with Varun in the film. Apart from Varun, Kiara, Neetu and Anil, Maniesh Paul and Prajakte Koli are also a part of the film.

