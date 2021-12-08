Wikipedia already declares Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif 'married' ahead of their big fat wedding

While the world awaits to see the married couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it seems that for their fans they are already married. And, it isn't just the fans, now, Vicky and Katrina's official Wikipedia pages also have declared them each other's spouse. Yes! Photos of their Wikipedia pages showing them as a married couple are going viral on social media and fans are having a meltdown. Their royal wedding is set to take place tomorrow at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Not just this, Katrina's name on her Wikipedia profile also has been changed from Katrina Kaif to Katrina Kaif Kaushal. Well, for those unaware, Wikipedia pages can be edited by anyone and we wonder if the couple's team updated the information or was it some fandom. Nevertheless, as soon as the photos of their Wikipedia profiles began circulating on social media, netizens rejoiced to know that Vicky and Katrina were reportedly Man and wife. On Wednesday, a photo of the invite also leaked on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, today, the Haldi, Mehendi ceremony of Vicky and Katrina will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple's close friends and family have arrived at the venue and last night, a pre-wedding bash took place. The couple had a gala time together with their loved ones. Reportedly, Veena Nagda, celebrity Mehendi artist also has reached the venue for Katrina's Mehendi. 20 Kg of Sojat Mehendi powder has been supplied to wedding planners for the ceremony.

The couple's big day will take place tomorrow in the presence of all loved ones. Reportedly, the couple will host a reception later for Btown.

