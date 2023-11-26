Are Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia set to tie the knot soon? Jaane Jaan actor gives quirky response

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been capturing the spotlight with their relationship, ever since their dating rumors began circulating. Since making their relationship official, the couple frequently graces public events, consistently displaying their strong bond. In a recent interaction, when questioned about his marriage plans, Vijay responded that he's yet to provide an answer to that question even to his mother.

Vijay Varma on his marriage plans amid relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

At the Sahitya Aaj Tak event, Vijay Varma, who has been in a steady relationship with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, faced the inevitable question about his plans to tie the knot. Vijay's response was both candid and humorous. He remarked, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab mai mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko” (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I can’t even give this answer to my mother, nor anyone else).

During his recent getaway in the Maldives, the Jaane Jaan actor treated fans to a visual feast on his Instagram with a series of picturesque images amidst the stunning landscapes. Fans were quick to speculate in the comments that the captivating shots might have been captured by none other than his girlfriend, Tamannaah, insinuating that she accompanied him on the vacation.

When Vijay Varma opened up on facing familial pressure for marriage

In an interview with DNA earlier this year, Vijay Varma shed light on the persistent inquiries from his family regarding his marital plans. Acknowledging being from the Marwari community, where boys are often considered eligible for marriage at a young age, Vijay shared that he had faced this pressure since very long.

Despite the expectations, Vijay revealed that he had never given serious thought to these inquiries, choosing instead to focus on building his career. However, he admitted that his mother remained persistent in her inquiries. Vijay said, “My mother still asks me. On every phone call she still asks me but I am just able to dodge it because I am doing well in my life.”

