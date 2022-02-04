Are Vikrant Massey and his fiance Sheetal Thakur planning to tie the knot this year?

Wedding fever has taken over the Internet again. Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were the latest ones who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December. Yesterday, Javed Akhtar confirmed Farhan Akhtar’s marriage with Shibani Dandekar and said that the two will exchange wedding vows on February 21. And now, we hear that actor Vikrant Massey is also set to tie the knot with his fiance Sheetal Thakur in the end of this year.

A report in ETimes stated that the actor had earlier hoped to tie the knot in 2021, however, the plans were delayed owing to the pandemic. A source known to the development said, “As soon as he finishes his shoot, he will get married this year.” However, there was no confirmation from the actor himself.

Earlier speaking to Bombay Times, the ‘Haseen Dilruba’ actor had said, “Agar lockdown nahi hota toh meri shaadi ho chuki hoti. That’s one thing that pushed me back by a few months. I was supposed to get married to Sheetal in 2020.”

Vikrant Massey, who was last seen in the film ‘14 Phere’ alongside Kriti Kharbanda and Gauahar Khan, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private roka ceremony in 2019. For those unaware, Vikrant and Sheetal even featured together in the web series 'Broken But Beautiful'.

On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen in Forensic alongside Prachi Desai and Radhika Apte. He also has Gaslight alongside Sara Ali Khan.

