Are you Akshay Kumar’s die hard fan? Take the quiz to find out

Akshay Kumar is one of the popular stars in Bollywood who has managed to leave an imprint in the last 3 decades of his career. If you think you are Akshay’s biggest fan, take the quiz and find out.

Among the popular names in Bollywood, if there is one superstar who has managed to make a mark all by himself, it is . Popularly known as Khiladi, Akshay has ruled over the hearts of the people for almost 3 decades and his films have entertained every age group of movie buffs. From kids to senior citizens to teenagers, all are Akshay’s die hard fans and love to watch his films. Being a fitness lover, the Khiladi has kept a disciplined routine for himself and that anyone can vouch for.

Despite going through a series of 14 flops in a row, Akshay managed to emerge as a superstar and now, his fans are spread across the globe. From singing to action to dancing to acting, Akshay has done it all and last year, the Laxmmi Bomb star added another feather to his cap by taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview on national television. With his amazing lineup of 2020 films, Akshay is bound to take the level of entertainment higher for his fans. From Laxmmi Bomb to Prithviraj, we will get to see him in diverse avatars this year.

Known to be a workaholic, Akshay also manages to balance films with family life. He dotes on his daughter and son Aarav. Often his funny posts for wife Twinkle Khanna break the internet. Also, Akshay’s co-stars are all praises for the Khiladi and his professionalism. Millions claim to be Akshay fanatics, but if you are a true blue Akkian, take this ultimate Khiladi quiz to find out. Share your scores in the comments!

