Are you bingeing on Money Heist, Mirzapur, Hundred or other OTT shows & films amid lockdown? Share with us

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, no new films have been released. However, OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, Disney Plus and others have been coming up with popular shows like Money Heist, Mirzapur and more. Tell us the platform you are bingeing on amid lockdown.
12091 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 04:18 pm
Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, many big releases of 2020 like Laxmmi Bomb, Radhe, Sooryavanshi, ‘83, Wonder Woman 1984 and more have been postponed. Apart from this, shoots of big films like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and more have been postponed. Amid this, fans of cinema are relying on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, Disney Plus and more to keep themselves entertained. Shows like Money Heist, Mirzapur, Hundred, Baarish 2, and more have been released and it has kept fans hooked amid lockdown. Hence, we thought to know your experience of the same. 

Go ahead and share your experience of watching shows and series on OTT platforms below!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

