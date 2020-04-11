Are you a Bollywood buff? Guess THESE iconic Bollywood films and their characters from the clues

As most of you are getting bored sitting at home during this lockdown, Pinkvilla gets an interesting activity for the cine buff in you wherein you have to guess the movie and its characters by looking at the images and the clues given below.

Social distancing! This is the word which we have been listening more often these days than any other thing. This coronavirus outbreak and the consequent self quarantine and lockdown has got us all caged in our houses. It’s like the caged birds who have been yearning to fly into the sky but their wait seems never ending. Staying at home can be really exhausting as our otherwise fast running lives have come to a standstill courtesy the coronavirus outbreak. And given the rapidly increasing COVID 19 cases, the situation doesn’t seem to change any time and the ongoing lockdown will be extending soon.

And as we are bound to practise social distancing for some more time, each one of us is looking for a source of entertainment from binge watching OTT platforms to discovering a new hobby and even spending some quality time together. Amid this, the Bollywood buffs are certainly missing watching their favourite stars on the big screen in this ongoing lockdown. So, if you are also missing some filmy fun in your life, Pinkvilla has bought an interesting activity for the Bollywood buff within you which will test your knowledge and love for the Indian cinema. All you have to do is to take a look at the image with costumes of eight Bollywood characters and guess the movie’s name and the character. Here’s are some of the cues to help you in the game. Good Luck!

Clue 1:

He is someone who has always been looking for the ultimate push in his life and ends up robbing rich people associate with a corrupt businessman to help the sick kids in their treatment. While he left his girlfriend for apparently scolding him for quitting a job he had no interest in, he also has a police officer running after his life in order to stop his high profile robberies.

Clue 2:

He was a normal village man who decides to carve a way out of a rocky mountain all by himself to enable the people from his village to have access to the medical facilities. It took him back-breaking labour of around 22 years to achieve what he wanted and his determination did force the mountain to move.

Clue 3:

He is the one who has taught us what true love means and that true love never dies. He came to a strict educational institution only to change the atmosphere of the place with his music especially that violin and the power of love.

Clue 4:

She is cute but possessive at the same time. While she can go to any extent to be with her boyfriend and wants to see him fulfil his dream, she doesn’t mind ‘dhoptoing’ any girl who dares to keep an eye on her man.

Clue 5:

He is the loyal friend we all want in our life and the one who has blind faith in his ‘bhai’ and would move the mountains to be help the latter. He has been with his ‘bhai’ in thick and thin and did everything to his buddy even if that counts to bringing a ‘live’ body to a medical college for experiment or pretending to see Gandhi Ji aka Bapu just to provide solace to ‘bhai’.

Clue 6:

She is one crazy lover of boxing who can go to any extent to learn this sport. Her determination and hard work helped her clinch the title of world champion of boxing several times as she doesn’t know how to give up. In fact, even after having two kids, this magnificent lady returned to boxing with a fierce spark and there was no stopping for her.

Clue 7:

He is a street-toughened orphan who is bindaas by nature and believes living in life on his own terms. He is the typical yaaron ka yaar and doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his love even if that means leaving the girl he loves for her good.

Clue 8:

He is the one man army of the intelligence bureau who has an adrenaline rush for life threatening troubles and he loves doing so. He spends most of the time on missions portraying different characters in order to save the nation and fight the enemies and the remaining enjoying the special daal made by his boss.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More