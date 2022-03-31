Are you a coffee lover? Shahid Kapoor is one too and here is proof; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor has lately been very active on social media. The Jab We Met actor is getting ready to release his long-awaited sports drama Jersey. Due to the pandemic, the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri's film has been repeatedly postponed. However, finally, it will be released in theatres on April 14th. Now, in the run-up to the big day, the cast and crew are doing everything they can to promote the picture. Today, Shahid shared a hilarious reel from the sets, leaving us in splits.

In the reel that Shahid shared on his Instagram was funny, dramatic and an exaggeration of reality. Shahid could be seen with a cup in his hand and enacting an audio that screamed, ‘I am having a cup of coffee, does anybody want a cup of coffee?’ And he stunned everyone along the way. Shahid looked dapper as usual in his outfit. Along with the reel, Shahid wrote, “Does anybody want coffee? #reels #coffee #trendingreels #reelsindia #reelsinstagram #reelsviral #coffeelover #reelsinsta" His reel was well-received by the audience. One fan hilariously wrote, “Go on koffee with Karan show then”

Check Shahid's reel HERE

Coming to the movie, Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Shahid will play the part of Arjun, an unsuccessful cricketer who returns to the sport in order to please his son. Mrunal Thakur, a seasoned actor, and Shahid's father, Pankaj Kapur, also appear in the film. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, and Regina Cassandra, Shahid Kapoor also has Raj and DK's online series. It will be the actor's first foray into the digital realm.

